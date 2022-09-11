Mitch Trubisky start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky will make his first start with the new franchise after beating out rookie Kenny Pickett for the starting role to begin the 2022 season. Trubisky has strong opportunity to flip the narrative on his career with a strong year, but is he worth a start in Week 1 of fantasy football?

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky

After spending the first four years of his career with the Chicago Bears, Trubisky spent the 2021 season as a member of the Buffalo Bills where he saw limited reps backing up Josh Allen with just eight pass attempts all year. Trubisky steps into a situation where he has a strong group of pass catchers to throw to despite the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster. There is not a star among the group, but Diontae Johnson could make a big jump and Chase Claypool is a productive player. Talented rookie George Pickens and reliable tight end Pat Freiermuth round out a strong skill group for Pittsburgh.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Looking at Week 1, you are going to find plenty of better options in standard leagues even if you are picking off the waiver wire. Trubisky is set up for some level of success, but we’ll have to see him do it first before trusting him into a fantasy football lineup.