Cole Kmet start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Week 1 of the NFL regular season continues on Sunday, September 11. The San Francisco 49ers hit the road to take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox. The Bears enter a new era with Justin Fields as their full-time starting quarterback and are hopeful he can lead them to their first NFC North title since 2018.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears TE Cole Kmet

Fields is going to have his work cut out for him behind a bad offensive line and without dominant weapons around him. David Montgomery and Darnell Mooney are solid options in the backfield and for a wideout, but after that, it gets dreary. Kmet was expected to be the next great tight end but hasn’t quite found his footing. He played in all 17 games last season and caught 60 passes for 612 yards but no touchdowns.

Start or sit in Week 1?

The Niners’ defense gave up the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends last season. Kmet could be the second option in the passing game or as low as fourth on the totem pole. Chicago will likely play from behind in this game, but it doesn't automatically mean that Kmet will be fantasy relevant. You should sit Kmet this week.