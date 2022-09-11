Trey Lance start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Even though Jimmy Garoppolo is still on the squad, Trey Lance will be QB1 for the San Francisco 49ers heading into the 2022 NFL season. In 2021, Lance had 71 passing attempts, 603 passing yards, with five touchdowns and two interceptions. He rushed for 168 yards on 38 attempts and had one touchdown.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Trey Lance

49ers and fantasy football fans both have high hopes for Lance as we head into the 2022 season. The dual-threat quarterback has the potential to put up big numbers this year. Many people think this will be Lance’s breakout year and he will be one of the top rushing quarterbacks in the league.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Lance is getting a very nice matchup in his first start of the 2022 NFL season. He will face a Chicago defense that is learning under a new coaching regime and will be without Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks. It was reported that star tight end George Kittle is day-to-day and may not be available on Sunday against the Bears. This could leave Lance without one of his primary targets but it is still a great week to start him if you have him on your roster.