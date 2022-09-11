Elijah Mitchell start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Elijah Mitchell will be the San Francisco 49ers RB1 in the 2022 NFL season after an impressive rookie year. He finished up last season playing 11 games with 963 rushing yards, 137 receiving yards and six total touchdowns.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell

Mitchell finished RB14 in fantasy points per game last season. He has been dealing with some injuries but is on track to start in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. If Mitchell could make a bigger impact in the receiving game, he has the chance to be a top fantasy running back this year.

Start or sit in Week 1?

There are definitely a bit more than a handful of running backs who should get the start over Mitchell in Week 1. That being said, with the news of George Kittle’s injury and being day-to-day and maybe missing the first game of the year, I lean to start to Mitchell in Week 1. Although he has been dealing with his own injuries, reports are that he is healthy and ready to go. Trey Lance will likely get a lot of rushing attempts but I expect this offense to lean heavily on this second-year running back while Lance gets comfortable in the offense.