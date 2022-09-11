Brandon Aiyuk start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here. The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles kicked off the season on Thursday, and the action continues on Sunday, September 11. The San Francisco 49ers start their season on the road taking on the Chicago Bears. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET from Soldier Field and airs on Fox.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

All eyes will be on quarterback Trey Lance as he gets his first legitimate shot at being the starting quarterback for the Niners. Lance brings an added dual-threat ability to the position that should help further open up the offense. He will do so with star wide receiver Deebo Samuel by his side. As Samuel’s usage increased, teammate Brandon Aiyuk's usage became inconsistent. Despite showing flashes of greatness in his rookie season, he was largely overlooked last year. Can he be trusted with Lance under center?

Start or sit in Week 1?

The Bears' defense gave up the 13th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers last season. For this year, the Chicago offense will likely leave something to be desired, meaning their defense should see the field more than they would like to. Aiyuk has flex appeal this week, but not a lot of it. You likely have better options out there, so I recommend sitting Aiyuk.