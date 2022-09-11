Justin Fields start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Justin Fields will look to take his second-year leap in the 2022 NFL Season. He finished his rookie year with 1,870 yards on 270 attempts with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also recorded 420 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Allen Robinson left in free agency but Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet, who had 233 combined targets in 2021, remain on the roster.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears QB Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are looking like they could be in for a tough season in 2022. Losing Robinson and heading into the season with one of the worst-ranked offensive lines, Fields will have a challenge ahead of him. He has a pretty weak receiving room surrounding him but his rushing ability could help keep Fields relevant in the fantasy world.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Fields behind this offensive line going up against this defense in Week 1 under a new coach is not someone I'm rushing to start. Fields could have some potential this season if he finds some rhythm but I don’t think this is the game he finds it. Fields was able to rush for 103 yards and one touchdown in his first meeting with the 49ers in 2021 but I expect this defense to be more prepared for this young quarterback on Sunday.