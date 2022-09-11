David Montgomery start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The 2022 NFL regular season started on Thursday as the Buffalo Bills took on the Los Angeles Rams. The week continues on Sunday, September 11, as the Chicago Bears host the San Francisco 49ers to begin their season. Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB David Montgomery

Montgomery has been a bell cow for the Bears, and that workload is expected to continue this season. Chicago is devoid of reliable pass catchers giving Montgomery an added role in the offense. Even with the emergence of Khalil Herbert in the backfield, Montgomery is still the clear starting running back. He should get ample opportunity in this game, even when Chicago begins to play from behind.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Start Montgomery this week. It isn’t a great matchup against the 49ers, but he should see relevant usage. If the Bears do end up finding the end zone, there is a good chance that Montgomery is the one celebrating. Consider him a low-end RB2 in half PPR scoring even in the tough matchup.