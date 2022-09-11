Khalil Herbert start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Week 1 of the fantasy football season is finally here. The Buffalo Bills put on a second-half clinic on Thursday, and the action continues on Sunday, September 11. The Chicago Bears will welcome the San Francisco 49ers to Soldier Field will kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET airing on Fox.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB Khalil Herbert

Herbert had a productive rookie season. The sixth-round pick played in all 17 games and rushed 103 times for 433 yards and two touchdowns. He caught 14 of 16 targets for an additional 96 yards. Herbert is slated as the backup to David Montgomery to start the season as Chicago hopes that second-year quarterback Justin Fields can take a step forward.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Based on what we saw last season, Herbert shouldn’t be a weekly start for your lineup unless you are in dire need of help or Montgomery is out. Seeing as it is the first week of the season, neither of those should be true, Herbert should remain on your bench this week.