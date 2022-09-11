Dallas Goedert start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles will officially open the 2022 season on Sunday when traveling to Ford Field to face the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET.

There is excitement surrounding the Eagles offense heading into the new year and a major piece set to factor into their success is fifth-year tight end Dallas Goedert. Below, we’ll go over his viability as a potential starter in your fantasy lineup for Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Goedert is coming off a career year in 2021, hauling in 56 of 76 targets for 830 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Those numbers were aided by the team dealing veteran Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals midway through the season, opening the lane for him to be the undisputed TE1 in Philly. He finished the year as the eight-ranked tight end in PPR leagues.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Goedert is an effective safety valve for quarterback Jalen Hurts and will be sure to rack up his fair share of targets, especially in the red zone. Start him if you got him.