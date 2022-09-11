A.J. Brown start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles will hit the road in Week 1 to start the 2022 NFL season against the Detroit Lions. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR A.J. Brown

In arguably the biggest move of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Eagles acquired Brown from the Tennessee Titans. He is expected to be the team’s leading receiver and the biggest weapon for quarterback Jalen Hurts. The young quarterback has basically been given this season to prove he deserves to be the starter of this team long term. Brown had an injury-riddled 2021 campaign but still suited up for 13 games where he caught 63 passes for 869 yards and five touchdowns.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Start Brown Week 1. Detroit won fans over as part of the preseason series Hard Knocks. While that made everyone fall in love with the team, it doesn’t automatically mean the Lions will start dominating teams. Brown is an unreal talent and shouldn’t take a step back with Hurts under center.