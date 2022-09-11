Kenneth Gainwell start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell will begin his second season as a pro on Sunday when they take on the Detroit Lions in the season opener. He figures to have a role in this Philadelphia offense, and it will be interesting to see if Gainwell can increase his usage over the course of the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell

Miles Sanders will be the Eagles running back fantasy managers want, but Gainwell and Boston Scott are likely to see the field plenty. As a rookie, Gainwell rushed for 291 yards on 68 carries with five touchdowns. He also was a feature in the team’s passing attack, catching 33 balls for 253 yards and an additional score. On Sunday, he will face a Lions defense that ranked 29th in yards per play in 2021.

Start or sit in Week 1?

There has been potential for Gainwell to be closer to being startable in a standard league, but Sanders’ hamstring injury does not appear to be one that will limit him all that much. Gainwell should be out of your fantasy lineup on Sunday, and finding better options shouldn’t be all that difficult.