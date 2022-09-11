Miles Sanders start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is the player in this backfield fantasy manager want to have on the roster, but the Eagles figure to rotate in a few different backs to the mix. Is Sanders worthy of a spot in your fantasy lineup in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions?

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Miles Sanders

Sanders is coming off a season where he rushed for 754 yards on 5.5 yards per carry but did not score a single touchdown. Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell are the other two backs who will be featured in this offense in what could be a frustrating ordeal for managers trying to figure out what to with Sanders each week. The Eagles were very cautious with Sanders’ hamstring issue during training camp, but he returned to practice last week and is expected to go without much limitation.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Depending on the rest of your roster, there is a chance Sanders could be in the mix and in your Week 1 starting lineup going up against the Detroit Lions defense. Sanders is usable as a high-end RB3 and is worthy of flex consideration.