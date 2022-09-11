Jalen Hurts start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will head into his third NFL season among the top group of quarterbacks from a fantasy football perspective due to all the things he can do with the ball in his hands. If you have him on your fantasy roster, is he worth a spot in your starting lineup in Week 1?

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Hurts did not put up major passing numbers in the 15 games he played during the 2021 NFL season, completing just 61.3% of passes for 3,144 yards with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. However, he brought tremendous value as one of the top dual-threat QBs in the league, rushing for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns. Hurts will begin this year’s campaign against a Detroit Lions defense that ranked 29th in yards per play (5.9) last season.

Start or sit in Week 1?

It is tough to find a scenario in which a fantasy manager would go into Sunday with Hurts not in the starting lineup. He is likely a top-five fantasy play at the quarterback position with a very high floor thanks to his rushing ability.