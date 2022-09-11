T.J. Hockenson start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions will officially open the 2022 season on Sunday when welcoming the Philadelphia Eagles to Ford Field at 1 p.m. ET.

With Hard Knocks in the rearview mirror, it’s showtime for the Lions’ offense and a guy who could play a major factor within it is tight end T.J. Hockenson. Below, we’ll go over his viability as a potential starter in your fantasy lineup for Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions TE T.J. Hockenson

Hockenson was on his way to having a career year in 2021 before being forced to miss the final month of the season with a hand injury. Through 12 games, he caught 61 of 84 targets for 583 yards and four touchdowns. Those numbers placed him as the 15th ranked tight end in fantasy PPR leagues, although he did average 12.1 points per game.

Start or sit in Week 1?

If Hockenson is healthy, he has the potential to be a top fantasy tight end in the league. That’s especially true with the should-be improved Lions offense. Start him.