DJ Chark start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions will officially open the 2022 season on Sunday when welcoming the Philadelphia Eagles to Ford Field at 1 p.m. ET.

With Hard Knocks in the rearview mirror, it’s showtime for the Lions’ offense and vying to play a major role in it is wide receiver DJ Chark. Below, we’ll go over his viability as a potential starter in your fantasy lineup for Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR DJ Chark

Chark’s final year with the Jacksonville Jaguars ended abruptly in 2021 as he suffered a broken left ankle early in the campaign. Through four games, he caught just seven of 22 targets for 154 yards and two touchdowns, obviously a steep dropoff from his numbers the two years prior.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Chark projects to play a major role with the Lions’ offense this season but if I was a fantasy manager, I’d want to see him in action a few times before inserting him into the starting lineup. Sit him for Week 1.