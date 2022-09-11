Amon-ra St. Brown start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions will officially open the 2022 season on Sunday when welcoming the Philadelphia Eagles to Ford Field at 1 p.m. ET.

With Hard Knocks in the rearview mirror, it’s showtime for the Lions’ offense and a weapon who could play a major role is wide receiver Amon-ra St. Brown. Below, we’ll go over his viability as a potential starter in your fantasy lineup for Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Amon-ra St. Brown

St. Brown was excellent as a rookie in 2021, quickly establishing himself in the Lions’ offense. He caught 90 of 119 targets for 912 yards and seven receiving touchdowns, also adding an additional rushing touchdown off a jet sweep to his stat sheet. These numbers made him the 21st ranked fantasy wideout in PPR leagues for the year.

Start or sit in Week 1?

There’s big flex potential for the up-and-coming receiver and for that, we’ll say you should start him.