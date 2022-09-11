Jamaal Williams start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions will officially open the 2022 season on Sunday when welcoming the Philadelphia Eagles to Ford Field at 1 p.m. ET.

With Hard Knocks in the rearview mirror, it’s showtime for the Lions’ offense and a guy who could prove to be an X-factor is running back Jamaal Williams. Below, we’ll go over his viability as a potential starter in your fantasy lineup for Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jamaal Williams

Williams had a career year in his first season with the Lions in 2021, taking 153 carries for 601 yards and three touchdowns. He was also a reliable pass-catching option out of the backfield, hauling in 26 of 28 targets for 157 receiving yards. As of now, he is listed on the Lions’ depth chart as the backup to D’Andre Swift heading into Sunday’s matchup.

Start or sit in Week 1?

There’s flex potential for Williams down the road but as of now, I’d play it safe and sit him.