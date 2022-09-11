Pat Freiermuth start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The first week of the 2022 NFL season is underway. The Los Angeles Rams saw the momentum of their Super Bowl win come to a swift end as they fell to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday. The games continue on Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff from Paycor Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth

Pittsburgh heads into a new era without Ben Roethlisberger under center. They drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and signed the veteran Mitch Trubisky in free agency. Trubisky has been named the Week 1 starter and will need to impress to keep that title. Freiermuth should be a popular target for him on Sunday. He is coming off a rookie season that saw him play in 16 games bringing in 60 receptions for 497 yards and seven touchdowns.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Diontae Johnson was banged up in the final preseason game and struggled to full practice this week. He is supposedly ready to go for the game, but you never know how easy it would be for him to re-aggravate the injury. Freiermuth is primed for a big day. The Bengals gave up the seventh-most points to opposing tight ends last year. Trubisky will likely rely on the short-range target as the Cincinnati defensive line has its way with the poor Steelers offensive line. Start Freiermuth this week.