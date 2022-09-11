Chase Claypool start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers start their season with a huge divisional test against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is set for 1 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Chase Claypool

Pittsburgh enters a new era with Ben Roethlisberger retired. Mitch Trubisky has been named the Week 1 starter, and he will need to play well to secure his job into the season. Trubisky will need to rely on all of his offensive weapons to have a good week. One such weapon is Claypool who is heading into his third season. He played in 15 games last season and had 59 receptions for 860 yards and two touchdowns.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Claypool took a step back last season, but it was more that he regressed to the mean. The nine touchdowns in his rookie year were always assumed to be his ceiling, but the near same yardage total almost ensures him WR2 performances in this offense. I think that rookie teammate George Pickens will surpass him on the depth chart this season. Capitalize on Claypool while you can. He has flex appeal in Week 1 and should be started as such.