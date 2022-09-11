George Pickens start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The NFL regular season is finally underway. The Buffalo Bills took down the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. The games continue on Sunday, September 11. The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t leave the Eastern time zone this season but hit the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals to start their season. Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR George Pickens

Pickens was taken in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He is coming off a national championship with Georgia and looks to help replace the absence of JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is no longer with the team. Pickens could be the WR2 for the Steelers and showed immense physicality during the preseason. He will have Mitch Trubisky throwing him the ball for this week at least, so how should he be handled?

Start or sit in Week 1?

I think Pickens will surpass Chase Claypool on the team’s depth chart. I don’t expect it to happen Week 1, though. Cincinnati will be quite the handful for Trubisky and company to start their season with. Pickens and Trubisky have worked together this preseason, but still not extensively. Pickens should make for a fine fantasy football asset, but you should sit him this week.