Diontae Johnson start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Week 1 of the NFL regular season has finally arrived. The Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills kicked off the regular season on Thursday. In a jam-packed Sunday slate, the Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Cincinnati Bengals. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati and will air on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

Johnson got his extension in the offseason, so he figures to be the WR1 for the Steelers for at least the next three seasons. He suffered a shoulder injury in the final preseason game and popped up on the injury report to begin the week. Johnson was able to be a full practice participant by Friday and doesn’t carry a designation for the game on Sunday.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Johnson missed the first game these teams played last season but finished with 95 yards receiving on nine receptions in the second game. Even without Ben Roethlisberger under center, new quarterback Mitch Trubisky will have to connect with Johnson early and often. With the lack of an injury designation and one full practice under his belt, go ahead and start Johnson this week.