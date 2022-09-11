 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Parris Campbell start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Parris Campbell ahead of the Colts Week 1 matchup against the Texans.

By DKNation Staff
Detroit Lions v Indianapolis Colts
Parris Campbell of the Indianapolis Colts warms up before the preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season gets underway in earnest with the full slate of Sunday games. The Indianapolis Colts will look to be a force in their division with the arrival of Matt Ryan in the offseason, and they’ll start by taking on their AFC South rivals in the Houston Texans. One of the key targets for Ryan in this game could be Parris Campbell, who has had to overcome injuries early in his NFL career but carries a lot of promise.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Parris Campbell

Campbell’s durability has been a huge question mark during his three seasons. He’s only appeared in 15 games over that span, which is not exactly what you’d want from someone projected to be the No. 2 receiver in this offense. The potential is there but the production has been lacking so far.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Campbell does deserve consideration in deep leagues where there’s PPR scoring or multiple FLEX spots. Outside of that, he’s best left on the bench until he can prove he has a consistent role in this run-heavy offense.

