Michael Pittman Jr. start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Week 1 of the fantasy football season is finally here. The Buffalo Bills dominated the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. The AFC South will be on display as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 11. Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman Jr. has high expectations for the 2022 season. He will have the third quarterback of his career. He was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft when Philip Rivers was the quarterback. He then played with Carson Wentz last year and will have Matt Ryan under center this year. Pittman took a big step forward in his second year and caught 88 passes for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Pittman should receive the most targets from Ryan. He has a good matchup against the Texans' defense, and the Colts will use him in a number of ways. Pittman should be a top receiver of the week based on his matchup and usage. He is filled with upside so regardless of the format you should start Pittman in Week 1.