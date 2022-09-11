Nyheim Hines start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Week 1 of the NFL season is here. The Los Angeles Rams came up well short against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. The Week 1 Sunday slate will feature an AFC South battle between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans. Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas will be at 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Nyheim Hines

Hines has secured the backup running back job yet again. The only difference is that this season, there isn’t much competition for carries behind starting running back Jonathan Taylor. Marlon Mack is no longer in town to snipe the workload of Hines. He gets a boost in PPR formats as he will largely be used in passing situations.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Hines will get to play the Texans twice this year. He combined for seven rushing attempts for 37 yards and four receptions for 41 yards against them last year. I know these aren’t insane totals, but you are talking about a backup running back playing behind last year’s leading rusher. He isn’t going to see the field that much, but should in this game if/when the Colts get up early.

Start Hines as a FLEX play in PPR leagues. Sit Hines in standard leagues.