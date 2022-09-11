Matt Ryan start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Week 1 of the fantasy football season is here. The Los Angeles Rams looked to defend their Super Bowl crown but fell short against the Buffalo Bills to start the week. The action continues Sunday as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Houston Texans in an AFC South battle. Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts QB Matt Ryan

Ryan spent the first 14 years of his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons. The team wanted to go in a new direction and traded him to the Colts in the 2022 off-season. He has a chip on his shoulder and is looking to prove that he has something left in the tank. Ryan joins an offense anchored by running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Michael Pittman. After those guys, though, the depth chart leaves something to be desired.

Start or sit in Week 1?

The offense is going to run through Taylor. This automatically caps Ryan’s weekly fantasy value unless he passes it to Taylor. Pittman will certainly help, but the options in the offense that give Ryan upside are pretty limited. He has a great matchup against the Texans' defense, but it isn’t enough to make him a start this week. Sit Ryan in Week 1, and if he balls out, know that you can play him when these teams match up later in the season.