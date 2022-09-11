Brandin Cooks start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans hope to spring an early surprise in the 2022 NFL season when they face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. One of the players who will have to make a big impact for Houston to win is wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Brandin Cooks

Cooks has been a consistent producer in fantasy football, topping 1,000 yards in six of his eight seasons. He’s done that despite having inconsistent quarterback play and shifting from team to team. Even with Davis Mills at quarterback this season, Cooks should be able to deliver another strong campaign as long as he stays healthy. The Texans are going to be throwing the ball a lot as they attempt to come back in games, so Cooks should get a ton of work.

Start or sit in Week 1?

As the clear top receiver on this team, Cooks is worth starting in Week 1.