Dameon Pierce start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

One of the biggest stories surrounding the Houston Texans heading into the 2022 NFL season is the emergence of running back Dameon Pierce and whether he can be a long-term fixture in their offense. Pierce will get his first opportunity to prove himself against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Dameon Pierce

Pierce won the job over veteran Marlon Mack in the preseason, and it looks like his only true competition for touches will be Rex Burkhead. The one issue for Pierce is the likelihood of Houston playing from behind a lot, so that could limit his overall volume.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Even if he loses out on receptions to Burkhead, Pierce merits flex consideration as a starting running back. He’s good to put in lineups in deeper leagues, but stays in the flex realm in 10 or 12-team formats. We’ll know more about his fantasy value after seeing how he’s used in Week 1.