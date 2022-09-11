Davis Mills start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans open the 2022 NFL season with a division matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, hoping to pull off a stunning win and show they’re closer to contending than many think. For that to happen, quarterback Davis Mills will have to show he’s capable of making every throw in the book and elevating the players around him in this offense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans QB Davis Mills

Mills was solid last season, throwing 16 touchdowns to 10 interceptions while completing 66.8% of his passes. He had some strong games to close the year against the Chargers and Seahawks, so the potential is there. However, the rest of this offense is tough to bank on and Mills will have to continue to do a lot of heavy lifting here. It remains to be seen if he can handle that pressure in meaningful games.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Against a tough Colts defense, Mills is best left out of lineups for Week 1.