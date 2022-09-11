Mac Jones start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots will open the 2022 season on Sunday when heading south to Hard Rock Stadium to meet the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET.

There’s a lot of potential for the Patriots’ offense this season and it begins under center with quarterback Mac Jones. Below, we’ll go over his viability as a potential starter in your fantasy lineup for Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

Jones had his ups and downs as a rookie for the Pats in 2021. Starting all 17 games, he completed 67.6% of his passes for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He ended the regular season as the 18th ranked quarterback in fantasy football and we’ll see if he can make a leap in year two.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Jones has the potential to emerge as a pretty nice fantasy asset down the line if he shows improvement. As for Week 1 on Sunday, it’d be best to keep him on your bench and sit him.