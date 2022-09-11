Breece Hall start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Breece Hall was the first running back drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. At Iowa State, Hall was a two-time All American and won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award twice. Pairing him up with Michael Carter gives the New York Jets a versatile backfield.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Breece Hall

In 2021, Hall rushed 253 times for 1,472 yards and 20 touchdowns. He showed why many called him the best running back in college football. This preseason, Hall played in all three games carrying the ball 14 times for 29 yards. It’s expected that Hall and Michael Carter will split carries this season.

Last year, the Raven had one of the top run defenses in the NFL. With Don Martingale and the Ravens parting ways, it will be interesting to see what Mike Macdonald changes for this Ravens defense. I think they will still be good against the run, but Macdonald will likely try to limit the passing game more as the Ravens had one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL last season.

Start or sit in Week 1?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Hall should sit.