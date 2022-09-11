Rashod Bateman start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Baltimore Ravens WR Rashod Bateman seems ready to take that step as WR1 as they traded Marquise Brown at the draft this offseason. When they drafted Bateman in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, it was expected that he may be the Ravens No. 1 receiver in the future.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Rashod Bateman

Last season, Bateman was hurt to start the season. He played in 12 games and had 46 receptions for 515 yards and a touchdown. With Brown gone, Lamar Jackson will target Bateman much more. His numbers last year were down because of games missed and a lack of targets. This could be a breakout season for Bateman.

In fantasy points per game, the Jets ranked 12th last season against wide receivers. That was much better than their run defense which was one of the worst in the NFL. With their top pick, the Jets drafted Ahmad Gardner who could be matched up with Bateman in this game.

Start or sit in Week 1?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Bateman should start.