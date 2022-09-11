Chase Edmonds start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots in Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday as the 2022 NFL season begins. The game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET. As you’re finalizing your fantasy lineups for this week, we take a look at the value of Miami RB Chase Edmonds.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Chase Edmonds

Edmonds rushed for 592 yards over 116 carries in 12 games in 2022 with the Arizona Cardinals, and Tagovailoa will likely lean on him this week for consistent yardage, especially against a Patriots defense that is notoriously tough on quarterbacks.

Start or sit in Week 1?

New Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is notable for employing a creative run game in his offensive schemes, and with Edmonds off the injury list (groin) and expected to be in the backfield for the majority of snaps as the clear RB1, his Sunday workload should be productive. Given McDaniel’s focus on the run, this would be a good week to start him.