Damien Harris start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots will open the 2022 season on Sunday when heading south to Hard Rock Stadium to meet the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET.

There’s a lot of potential for the Patriots’ offense this season and a valuable piece of the attack could be running back Damien Harris. Below, we’ll go over his viability as a potential starter in your fantasy lineup for Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Damien Harris

Harris ended up having a breakout season with the Pats in 2021, taking 202 carries for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns. His 15 trips to the end zone was tied with James Conner for second most in the league last season and he ended up as the eighth ranked fantasy running back in standard leagues.

Start or sit in Week 1?

There is always concern about Patriots running backs when it comes to fantasy considering that they like to go with a committee approach. But as long as Harris continues to find the end zone, he’ll be a lock as a start every week, including Sunday’s opener.