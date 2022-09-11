Rhamondre Stevens start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots will open the 2022 season on Sunday when heading south to Hard Rock Stadium to meet the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET.

There’s a lot of potential for the Patriots’ offense this season and a valuable piece of the attack could be running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Below, we’ll go over his viability as a potential starter in your fantasy lineup for Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson was able to carve out a role for himself as a rookie during the Patriots’ 2021 campaign. Through 12 games, the Oklahoma product took 133 carries for 606 yards and five touchdowns. Averaging 8.4 fantasy points per game, he finished the season as the 36th ranked fantasy running back in standard leagues.

Start or sit in Week 1?

There’s great potential for Stevenson to break out in his second year but he will still be backing up Damien Harris. For Week 1, play it safe and sit him.