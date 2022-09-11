DeVante Parker start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots will open the 2022 season on Sunday when heading south to Hard Rock Stadium to meet the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET.

There’s a lot of potential for the Patriots’ offense this season and a valuable piece of the aerial attack could be wide receiver DeVante Parker. Below, we’ll go over his viability as a potential starter in your fantasy lineup for Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR DeVante Parker

In his final year with the Dolphins in 2021, Parker’s season was hamstrung by various injuries. Appearing in 10 games, he he caught 40 of 73 targets for 515 yards and two touchdowns. Those numbers placed him as the 70th ranked fantasy receiver in PPR leagues by the end of the year.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Parker will get an opportunity to immediately go up against his former team on Sunday. He should be a productive piece of the Pats offense but won’t produce enough to warrant a start on your fantasy team. Sit Parker for Week 1.