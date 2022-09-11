Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots will open the 2022 season on Sunday when heading south to Hard Rock Stadium to meet the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET.

There’s a lot of potential for the Patriots’ offense this season and a valuable piece of the aerial attack could be wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Below, we’ll go over his viability as a potential starter in your fantasy lineup for Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers had a career year with the Pats last season, hauling in 83 of 126 targets for 866 yards. He even found the end zone for the first time in his career, grabbing a whopping two touchdowns! Hey, progress! As a result, he finished the season as the 29th ranked fantasy receiver in PPR formats.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Even with the presence of a veteran like DeVante Parker, Meyers should continue to get an increased target share from quarterback Mac Jones. Start him for Week 1.