Hunter Henry start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots will open the 2022 season on Sunday when heading south to Hard Rock Stadium to meet the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET.

There’s a lot of potential for the Patriots’ offense this season and a valuable piece of the aerial attack could be tight end Hunter Henry. Below, we’ll go over his viability as a potential starter in your fantasy lineup for Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TE Hunter Henry

The veteran tight end excelled in his first season on Foxborough last year. Starting 10 games, Henry hauled in 50 of 75 targets for 603 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns. His production led to him being ranked as the seventh best fantasy tight end in standard leagues and 10th best in PPR formats.

Start or sit in Week 1?

If/when the Pats make it down to the red zone on Sunday, look for quarterback Mac Jones to hunt Henry for a potential touchdown. Start him.