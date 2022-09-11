Raheem Mostert start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots head south to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday as the 2022 NFL season begins. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET, and the Dolphins’ new head coach Mike McDaniel will look to bring his successful run scheme from his time as the 49ers’ offensive coordinator to Miami.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert

So does that mean that you should start Raheem Mostert in your fantasy lineup? Mostert will likely be second in snaps behind Chase Edmonds, who has been cleared to play from a groin injury. Mostert was out with a knee injury for most of 2021. Before that, he rushed for 521 yards over 104 carries with San Francisco in 2020.

Start or sit in Week 1?

With Edmonds slated to play the majority of snaps for the Dolphins on Sunday, RB2 Mostert may see a few carries, but probably not enough to make a real impact, especially against a tough Patriots defense. This week, sit Mostert.