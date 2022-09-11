 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tua Tagovailoa start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Tua Tagovailoa ahead of the Dolphins Week 1 matchup against the Patriots.

By grace.mcdermott
Patrick Johnson #48 of the Philadelphia Eagles sacks Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins kick off their 2022 season against the New England Patriots at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami’s offense has a new look with the addition of WR Tyreek Hill and first-year head coach Mike McDaniel. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be starting in his third NFL season, and we take a look at his fantasy viability for Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa threw for 2,653 yards with a completion percentage of 67.8% in 2021. He has Hill downfield now and looked impressive in the preseason, but an opener against the Patriots is not going to be a walk in the park. The Pats allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to QBs in 2021.

Start or sit in Week 1?

This is going to be a tough start for the Dolphins offense, and while they might improve as the season goes, Tua should probably start on the bench for your fantasy league. Sit him.

