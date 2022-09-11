Mike Gesicki start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium to start the 2022 NFL season on Sunday with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

Gesicki is the Dolphins’ TE1, but he’ll be splitting targets with Jaylen Waddle and newcomer Tyreek Hill against a Patriots defense that has been extremely successful in limiting tight end fantasy points. The Dolphins will also be leaning heavily on the run game under Mike McDaniel’s scheme.

In 2021, he had 73 receptions for 780 yards. He’s a solid target for Miami, but the new offense will be going through an adjustment period against a tough defense, and we’re not sure where Gesicki fits into that.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Against a tough Patriots defense and competing for targets with talented WRs, the tight end should probably sit this week.