Kenyan Drake start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Kenyan Drake signed a deal with the Baltimore Ravens just a few days after being released by the Raiders. With drafting Zamir White and Josh Jacobs being healthy, the Raiders didn't have too big of a role set for Drake.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Kenyan Drake

Drake had a disappointing season last year. In 2021, Drake played in 12 games rushing for 254 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught 30 passes for 291 yards and one touchdown. He may not rush for a ton of yards against the Jets Sunday, but will have a role in the passing game.

The Jets run defense struggled a ton last season. On average, they allowed 28.4 fantasy points to running backs per game. The Jets didn’t add much on defense this offseason aside from Sauce Gardner and Jermaine Johnson II in the draft. I expect the Ravens run game to have a big game Sunday.

Start or sit in Week 1?

While it’s not worth it to start him in season-long fantasy, he’s a great value play in DFS. He’s worth considering, especially if you want two save some money for other positions.