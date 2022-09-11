JK Dobbins start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

JK Dobbins was expected to have a breakout season for the Baltimore Ravens last year before suffering a torn ACL against Washington in the preseason. He spent all of last season and this past offseason recovering, which reportedly went very well. He still could miss a week or two to start the 2022 season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB JK Dobbins

While Dobbins didn't play in 2021, he had a great 2020 for a rookie. Dobbins had 134 carries for 805 yards and nine touchdowns. He also added 18 catches for 120 yards. His involvement in the offense increased as the season went on and he had 10+ carries in the final six games of the season.

The Jets run defense struggled a ton last season. On average, they allowed 28.4 fantasy points to running backs per game. The Jets didn't add much on defense this offseason aside from Sauce Gardner and Jermaine Johnson II in the draft. I expect the Ravens run game to have a big game Sunday.

Start or sit in Week 1?

With Dobbins still banged up, he should sit this week in both DFS and season-long.