Joe Flacco start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

After New York Jets QB Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury during the preseason, it was expected Joe Flacco would start for the Jets in Week 1. Wilson tried to get back as quick as possible, but after testing the knee out, he will be out the first three weeks at the minimum.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets QB Joe Flacco

Flacco’s prime is far behind him, but he reportedly looked impressive at the start of training camp a few weeks ago. In 2021, Flacco started just one game which resulted in a loss. In the past three seasons, he’s played in 15 games where he's thrown for 3,024 yards and 15 touchdowns with eight interceptions. In those games, he has an average QBR of 48.2.

The Ravens passing defense was one of the worst in the NFL last season. We saw them get torn up by the Bengals multiple weeks where Joe Burrow put up career-high numbers. But this offseason, they tried to improve their passing defense a bunch. Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey are returning from injury, they signed Marcus Williams and Kyle Fuller, and drafted Kyle Hamilton.

Start or sit in Week 1?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Flacco should sit.