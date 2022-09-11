Michael Carter start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

New York Jets RB Michael Carter showed some promise in his rookie year last season. Carter was a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. After selecting Breece Hall in the second-round of this years draft, there are some high hopes for the young backfield.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Michael Carter

In 11 starts last season, Carter had 137 carries for 639 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes for 325 yards. Many people stayed away from Carter in fantasy this season because of the Jets drafting Hall. However, I still expect Carter to lead the Jets in carries for the first few weeks.

Last year, the Raven had one of the top run defenses in the NFL. With Don Martingale and the Ravens parting ways, it will be interesting to see what Mike Macdonald changes for this Ravens defense. I think they will still be good against the run, but Macdonald will likely try to limit the passing game more as the Ravens had one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL last season.

Start or sit in Week 1?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Carter should sit.