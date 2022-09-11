Elijah Moore start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

New York Jets WR Elijah Moore had a promising rookie season last year and some are expecting a breakout season in 2022. It’s not easy for more as he’s played with four different quarterbacks in just one season. Hopefully Zach Wilson can get healthy soon and play the majority of the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Elijah Moore

In 11 games last season, Moore caught 43 passes for 538 yards and five touchdowns. Because of his situation playing with the Jets, people have stayed away from him in fantasy drafts. But, I think he will have breakout season this year and would recommend trying to get him in your fantasy leagues.

The Ravens passing defense was one of the worst in the NFL last season. We saw them get torn up by the Bengals multiple weeks where Joe Burrow put up career-high numbers. But this offseason, they tried to improve their passing defense a bunch. Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey are returning from injury, they signed Marcus Williams and Kyle Fuller, and drafted Kyle Hamilton.

Start or sit in Week 1?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Moore should start.