Garrett Wilson start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Garrett Wilson was one of the New York Jets three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the first wide receiver taken off the board. Scouts raved about his route running skills and that was a big reason he jumped up draft boards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Garrett Wilson

In the 2021 college season, Wilson had 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns. I expect Garrett Wilson to have a season like his teammate Elijah Moore last season. It sucks that there are questions at quarterback with Zach Wilson being out, but he can still produce decent numbers in his first year.

The Ravens passing defense was one of the worst in the NFL last season. We saw them get torn up by the Bengals multiple weeks where Joe Burrow put up career-high numbers. But this offseason, they tried to improve their passing defense a bunch. Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey are returning from injury, they signed Marcus Williams and Kyle Fuller, and drafted Kyle Hamilton.

Start or sit in Week 1?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Wilson should sit.