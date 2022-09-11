Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals made a big move during the spring to beef up their wide receiver position group, swapping a first-round pick with the Baltimore Ravens to bring in Marquise Brown. With the season ready to kick off, Brown will be thrust into a big role with two of the team’s other top receivers sitting out for the opener.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

With DeAndre Hopkins out for the first six weeks of the season with a suspension and Rondale Moore out with an injury this week, Brown should be the go-to guy among the wide receivers. Plus, tight end Zach Ertz is iffy, bolstering Brown’s stock that much more.

The biggest risk is that the Chiefs defense will key in on Brown as the only real receiving threat. Still, he faced similar circumstances with the Ravens and still posted good numbers. He should be fine here. Expect a hefty target volume in a game that could quickly turn into a shootout.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Start Marquise Brown this week.