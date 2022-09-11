Evan Engram start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram has been an enigma to fantasy managers for as long as one can remember. The veteran has flashed the potential to be a premier option at his position, but injuries have been the bane of his five-year career in the NFL. Now with a new team, Engram could potentially steer his career back on track in Jacksonville, with their first opponent on deck in the Washington Commanders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars TE Evan Engram

In his last season with the New York Giants Engram hauled in 46 receptions for 408 yards and three touchdowns. The veteran averaged 6.8 fantasy points per game in PPR scoring, which ranked 23rd among tight ends. Engram has not hovered near his career-high of 722 receiving yards in a season, which he set back in his rookie year in 2017. The track record shows a gradual decline for Engram, but help could be on the way.

Enter Doug Peterson, whose offensive system targeted tight ends on 32 percent of throws in his final three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. That mark is three percentage points higher than the Baltimore Ravens of last season, who have a premier threat in tight end Mark Andrews. If there were any coach to help revitalize the offensive impact that Engram can boast, it looks to be his new head coach in Peterson.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Combined with Peterson’s tendency toward involving tight ends in the offense, Engram should have a favorable matchup in Washington's defense. Last season, the Commanders ranked a solid 14th in the NFL in fantasy points surrendered to tight ends, with an average of 7.6 per game. Engram fits the bill of the classic “low risk, high reward” option at the tight end spot. You can confidently place him in the lineup for Week 1 as fantasy managers track his usage with Pederson at the helm.