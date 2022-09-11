Jahan Dotson start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Should the Washington Commanders expect to make some noise in the NFC East this season they will have to stretch the field. It’s no wonder they drafted wide receiver Jahan Dotson with the 16th overall pick in this year’s draft. The rookie receiver out of Penn State should immediately step into an impact role for the Commanders, and he is an excellent sleeper candidate in a Week 1 matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Jahan Dotson

On paper, the Commanders have a limited number of threats in the passing game. Terry McLaurin and Logan Thomas lead the way, but after those two the pecking order is wide open. Enter Dotson, who should benefit from opposing defenses first paying attention to the two veterans in McLaurin and Thomas.

Last year’s fantasy performance from the Jaguars’ defense should present an encouraging potential for Dotson as well. Jacksonville surrendered an average of 23.5 fantasy points to opposing receivers in 2021, opening up the door for a strong NFL debut for the rookie. The Jaguars also gave up an average of 10.3 yards per completion to opposing offenses, which bodes well for PPR scoring potential.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Dotson is a nice sleeper pick in Week 1 and should slide in comfortably to an open flex spot on fantasy rosters. The running game in Washington has also left much to be desired with Brian Robinson’s injury plaguing a backfield that saw fumble issues from Antonio Gibson. With a handful of targets to pass to, I like Dotson’s chances of getting close to 6-10 looks his way.