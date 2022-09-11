Marquez Valdes-Scantling start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Marquez Valdes-Scantling was another offseason addition for the Kansas City Chiefs, who head into the season with a retooled group of wide receivers. Though the receiver room lacks an obvious standout like Tyreek Hill, MVS is one of several players the Chiefs are counting on to make this a more well-rounded group capable of carving up opponents in different ways.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

The Chiefs open their season against the Arizona Cardinals, a team that was especially generous to wide receivers last year. Always a boom or bust kind of player, MVS is expected to handle some of the home run plays formerly reserved for Hill in this offense. Given that this game has the potential to turn into a shootout, it’s not out of the question that we could see him nab a couple of deep strikes or turn a screen pass into a big gain.

Making this matchup even more enticing is the fact that Arizona could be without considerable pass rushing punch with JJ Watt questionable. They also lost Chandler Jones in the offseason.

Start or sit in Week 1?

This is a great spot to slide Marquez Valdes-Scantling into a flex spot. He’s probably not going to generate target volume, but his big play potential in this game makes him worthy of a spot in your lineup.